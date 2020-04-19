Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 28,556 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,991 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $41.55 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

