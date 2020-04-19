Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Plexus worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 1,789.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after purchasing an additional 582,976 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Plexus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Plexus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

PLXS opened at $58.22 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

