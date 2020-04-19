Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR opened at $105.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

