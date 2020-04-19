Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

