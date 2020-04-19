DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of DXP Enterprises worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

DXPE stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.93.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.30 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

