Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 69,631 Shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,631 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

