Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,772,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 227,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,678,000 after acquiring an additional 131,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 573,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 112,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

