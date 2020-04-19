28,266 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cerus by 502.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,234,016 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,778 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,416,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 733,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 420,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,260.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,583.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,515.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERS shares. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

