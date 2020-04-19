Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 6,786 Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on JRSH shares. ValuEngine raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

