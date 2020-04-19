Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Avenue Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.47.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Neil Herskowitz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,100 shares of company stock worth $132,241. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

