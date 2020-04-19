Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 142,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 87,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.95.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $247,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

