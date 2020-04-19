Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

NYSE OXY opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

