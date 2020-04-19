Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.60.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $280.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.