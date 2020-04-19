Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 736,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 169.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

