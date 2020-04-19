Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,050 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

