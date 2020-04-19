Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Envela at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of ELA opened at $3.10 on Friday. Envela Corporation has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

