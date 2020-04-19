Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Rapid7 stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.24. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

