AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stake Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 278,403 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of AngioDynamics worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $345.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

