Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Allegiant Travel worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT opened at $74.99 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.08.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Cowen lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.82.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

