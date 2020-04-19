nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,533,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $17.60 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

