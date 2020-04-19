Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TechTarget by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of TTGT opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 588,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,456,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,162,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

