Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Northwest Natural worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWN stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.