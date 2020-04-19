Gilead Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 269,457 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 103,637 call options.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

