Exane Derivatives Purchases 10,418 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11,202.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,985,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,706,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,089,000 after buying an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,071,000 after buying an additional 1,807,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after buying an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,998,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,085,000 after buying an additional 412,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

