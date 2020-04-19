Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Solaredge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,534,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,775 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

