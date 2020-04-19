Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 334.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,636 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $90,210,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,601,000. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,898,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,390,000 after acquiring an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 19,672.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223,478 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEC opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

