Exane Derivatives Has $237,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 84,751 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 378,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,628 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.53.

AEM opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

