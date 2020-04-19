Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $215.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

