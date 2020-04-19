7,700 Shares in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNY opened at $47.75 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

