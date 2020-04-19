Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 308,410.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,841,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,600 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,722,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.17. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

