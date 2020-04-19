154,761 Shares in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 154,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Xylem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

