Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $13.06 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

