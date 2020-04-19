Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 21,571 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $102.80 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

