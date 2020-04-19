Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $13.81 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1,194.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,520 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Centene by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.97.

CNC stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.