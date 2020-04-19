28,760 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,052,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $597.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.33 and its 200-day moving average is $581.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

