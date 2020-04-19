Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

