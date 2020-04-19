60,444 Shares in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,051,000 after purchasing an additional 425,895 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,482,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after purchasing an additional 710,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 537.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

