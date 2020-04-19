Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1,671.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

