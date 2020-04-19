First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,118 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,426 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $581,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

