First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $59,522,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $189.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

