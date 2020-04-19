First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.09 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.10.

NYSE MAA opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

