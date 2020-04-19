First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in HP by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.