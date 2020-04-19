Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

