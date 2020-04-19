First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.