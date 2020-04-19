Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at $983,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,208,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.