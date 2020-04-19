First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

