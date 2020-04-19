First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 19,930 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

