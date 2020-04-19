Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. The firm has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.