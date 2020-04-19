Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,198.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,313.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

