CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.19 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,841,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,465,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,568,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.